Piers Morgan opens show with rant at royals, trans people, and vegans

Piers Morgan launched his new TV show Uncensored with a rant directed at the royals, trans people, and vegans.

The programme launched on Rupert Murdoch’s new channel TalkTV on Monday (25 April).

Morgan ranted about the “insufferable self-righteousness” of trans people, “hypocrite celebrities” such as Prince Harry, and vegans.

“Hypocrite celebrities pontificating about equality from their massive mansions…Trans trojans engulfing the internet…vegan virtue signalers who want to make mincemeat out of people like me for eating steak…the one common trait of all these people is insufferable self-righteousness,” Morgan said.

