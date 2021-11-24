Piers Morgan hits back at Adil Ray for calling him a ‘baby’ on Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan has hit back after Adil Ray poked fun at him on the latest episode of Good Morning Britain.
Ray, the ITV show’s frequent regular co-host, was discussing the debate surrounding taking kids into work with Susanna Reid and guest Kevin Maguire when he made the joke.
“If you are driving a cab, or you work in a call centre, you cannot take your baby into work,” Maguire said, asking Reid: “When your kids were young, were you taking them into a TV studio while you were presenting? Were you presenting with a baby? Rocking him or her?”
Ray, eyeing an opportunity, replied: “You have presented with some babies over the years, haven’t you?”
As if there was any confusion as to who he was referring to, Ray said: “They stormed out and threw a tantrum.”
In March, former GMB co-host Morgan walked off the show during a broadcast after co-star Alex Beresford criticised him for “trashing” Meghan Markle following her interview with Oprah Winfrey.
He quit days later after widespread backlash for his comments.
Morgan responded to the quip on Twitter, writing: “Hmmm. Given how Mr Ray has helped destroy GMB’s ratings since I left, if I were him I’d probably avoid mocking the guy who took them to record heights….”
