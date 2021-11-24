Piers Morgan hits back at Adil Ray for calling him a ‘baby’ on Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan has hit back after Adil Ray poked fun at him on the latest episode of Good Morning Britain.

Ray, the ITV show’s frequent regular co-host, was discussing the debate surrounding taking kids into work with Susanna Reid and guest Kevin Maguire when he made the joke.

“If you are driving a cab, or you work in a call centre, you cannot take your baby into work,” Maguire said, asking Reid: “When your kids were young, were you taking them into a TV studio while you were presenting? Were you presenting with a baby? Rocking him or her?”

Ray, eyeing an opportunity, replied: “You have presented with some babies over the years, haven’t you?”

As if there was any confusion as to who he was referring to, Ray said: “They stormed out and threw a tantrum.”

In March, former GMB co-host Morgan walked off the show during a broadcast after co-star Alex Beresford criticised him for “trashing” Meghan Markle following her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

He quit days later after widespread backlash for his comments.

Adil Ray made a joke at the expense of Piers Morgan on ‘GMB’

Morgan responded to the quip on Twitter, writing: “Hmmm. Given how Mr Ray has helped destroy GMB’s ratings since I left, if I were him I’d probably avoid mocking the guy who took them to record heights….”

