Piers Morgan claims TalkTV show Uncensored will ‘cancel cancel culture’

Piers Morgan launched his new show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, on Rupert Murdoch‘s new TV channel TalkTV on Monday (25 April).

Morgan addressed “ultra-sensitive, permanently offended woke snowflakes” and said that his primetime show would “cancel cancel culture.”

“You’re not going to like this show. It’s going to really annoy you, it may even provoke trauma… I’m going to be constantly celebrating the one thing you can’t abide – free speech…nobody’s getting cancelled on Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Morgan said.

