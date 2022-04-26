Piers Morgan claims Meghan Markle wrote to his boss asking for his 'head on a plate'

Piers Morgan has claimed that Meghan Markle wrote to his ITV boss asking for his “head on a plate” after he said he did not believe Markle after she opened up about her mental health.

Morgan spoke about his exit fromGood Morning Britain on his new TalkTV show Uncensored with Donald Trump.

“Meghan Markle [wrote] to my boss at ITV and basically demands my head on a plate. The next day I’m told I’ve either got to apologise for disbelieving her or I’ve got to lose my job,” Morgan said.

