Piers Morgan calls Nigel Farage a ‘treacherous little weasel’

Piers Morgan called Nigel Farage a “treacherous little weasel” on his new TV show, Uncensored, claiming that Farage tried to “sabotage” his interview with Donald Trump.

Morgan alleged that Farage sent a “dossier” to Trump ahead of the interview, detailing occasions that Morgan had criticised the former US president.

The TalkTV host referred to GB News, on which Farage’s eponymous show is broadcast, as a “little-watched TV network somewhere in the UK.”

Morgan said Farage’s “sneaky plot” backfired “spectacularly.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.