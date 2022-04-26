Piers Morgan applauds Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover and celebrates Jameela Jamil exit

Piers Morgan has celebrated Elon Musk‘s decision to buy Twitter, calling the announcement a “a great day for free speech” and a “bad day for snowflake woke celebrities.”

Morgan said he hoped Morgan said he hoped that the takeover would bring a “more open minded and tolerant approach” to free speech and called Jameela Jamil a “ridiculous virtue signalling irritant” following her decision to exit the platform due to Musk’s takeover.

“Jamil stomped off…What fantastic news, thank you Elon, you’re already working your magic,” Morgan said.

