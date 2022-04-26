Piers Morgan applauds Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover and celebrates Jameela Jamil exit

Posted on April 26, 2022 0

Piers Morgan has celebrated Elon Musk‘s decision to buy Twitter, calling the announcement a “a great day for free speech” and a “bad day for snowflake woke celebrities.”

Morgan said he hoped Morgan said he hoped that the takeover would bring a “more open minded and tolerant approach” to free speech and called Jameela Jamil a “ridiculous virtue signalling irritant” following her decision to exit the platform due to Musk’s takeover.

“Jamil stomped off…What fantastic news, thank you Elon, you’re already working your magic,” Morgan said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Piers Morgan applauds Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover and celebrates Jameela Jamil exit