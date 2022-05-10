Pierre Gasly accuses Fernando Alonso of ‘ruining’ his race after ‘divebomb’ sparked Miami chaos

Pierre Gasly has criticised Fernando Alonso for the crash the pair had at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday.

The AlphaTauri driver couldn’t finish the race due to the collision and he was in point-winning contention when it happened. It also sparked another collision as Gasly was limping back to the pits when he clipped Lando Norris, causing him to spin out and triggering a late safety car.

Alonso went on to finish the race but in 11th, so he did not pick up any points. Gasly shared his frustration of being taken out of the race and for Alonso damaging his car.

“Fernando just divebombed into me, crashed into me and broke the rear-right corner,” Gasly said per GP Fans.

“After that, we tried to do one more lap to see if we could continue and the car was too damaged. I could not even stay on track or turn left anymore.

“On our last lap, on the way back to the pits, I was going slow after turn seven and all the cars passed, I was trying to turn right to give room and Norris came and clipped my front-left tyre.”

Gasly added Alonso did say sorry after the race was over but it was too little too late for the star, who is currently 13th in the driver standings.

“We spoke, he came to apologise but unfortunately it is not going to give us back the points,” he said. “It is a big shame. I am extremely disappointed because it was a great afternoon, we had a brilliant start passing Lewis [Hamilton] into turn one, running in P7 after that.

“We would have had a good battle with Fernando but he just took it a step too far and unfortunately it has ruined our race.”

Gasly will next have a chance to bag some points at the Spanish Grand Prix on 22 May.

