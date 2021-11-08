Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will continue to take penalties, despite missing from the spot for the fifth time in his Arsenal career in the weekend win over Watford.

Aubameyang took responsibility for the first-half penalty but it was saved by goalkeeper Ben Foster, his second miss of the season having done so against Aston Villa in October up against former Gunner Emi Martinez. Arsenal went on to beat Watford thanks to a solitary goal by Emile Smith Rowe, making up for Aubameyang’s miss.

The striker’s record is not very impressive, with 15 taken for Arsenal and 10 scored, given him a 67 per cent conversation rate at the club. But Arteta has no plans to change the duties, providing Aubameyang wants to continue taking them.

“He will stay on penalties if he’s happy to do so,” the manager said. “It’s part of your career and job to miss penalties and we will try to help him.”

Source Link Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to keep Arsenal penalty duties despite latest miss, says Mikel Arteta