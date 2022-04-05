Pickup artist who joined Capitol riot jailed for 3.5 years for illegal weapons stash

A self-described dating coach who participated in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail after law enforcement discovered a stash of illegal firearms in his Upper East Side home.

Samuel Fisher, 33, was sentenced in state court in Manhattan on Monday. The QAnon conspiracy theorist posted eagerly on the internet about “seeing cops literally run” at the Capitol on January 6. Fisher was not armed during the riot, but nevertheless faces a criminal charge in federal court Washington, DC for unlawful entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds.

In that case, Fisher has pleaded not guilty. In New York, however, Fisher pleaded guilty last year to illegal possession of several assault rifles and about a dozen high-capacity magazines.

“The defendant chose to arm himself to the teeth with a large variety of dangerous weapons,” Judge Robert Mandelbaum said prior to sentencing Fisher. “The fact that he didn’t take action doesn’t take away from the seriousness of the offense.”

