Physician shuts down Mike Pence’s daughter as she posts anti-vaccine message on Instagram

Mike Pence’s daughter Charlotte Pence Bond was called out by a physician and reminded of how “people are still dying every day” after she posted a message on Instagram against Covid-19 vaccinations.

Ms Pence Bond had posted a photo that showed the words “Do Not Comply” along with the caption “fight back” on her Instagram page on 6 November.

Physician Lily Grace hit out at Ms Pence Bond’s messaging in a comment on the post.

“As a physician who spent the last year working in a Covid ICU, please be very cautious with your audience and your message. Vaccines save lives. They are not perfect, but they protect so many loved ones,” she said.

“The politics of mandates and mandatory vaccinations are debatable, but always consider that people are still dying every day. It’s important to reflect on how you want to come across to those who have had loved ones die, who may have been saved with a shot,” she added.

“Focusing on opposition or anger toward a President or administration should never be put above protecting and saving the lives of people from this terrible illness. It’s easy to get angry as a young healthy person, but think of the elderly or immunocompromised who may not get vaccinated because of the rhetoric.”

Ms Pence Bond’s post has so far received a little over 700 likes.

She had tagged the conservative news website The Real Daily News Wire, where she is an author.

The website, founded by political analyst Ben Shapiro, sued the Joe Biden administration last week over a vaccine mandate for federal workers employees of large businesses that will come into effect in January next year.

Mr Shapiro had termed the mandate as “an insanely authoritarian regulation”. The website has also been running a campaign urging people to not comply with such mandates.

Eleven states have sued the federal government over the mandate as well.

Ms Pence Bond’s father was one of the first to receive the Covid-19 vaccine last year. Mr Pence had then referred to the vaccine as a “medical miracle” and said that vaccines would mark the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

Data from the US’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention showed that 78.8 per cent of US population above the age of 12 had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Cases are, however, continuing to surge in the US, especially in southern states where vaccine compliance is low.

