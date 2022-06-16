Photo shows Pence in secure Capitol location watching Trump’s Jan 6 video praising rioters

A photo released from the National Archives to the House Select Committee investigating the attack on the Capitol on January 6 2021 shows then-Vice President Mike Pence in a secure Capitol Hill location watching a video of then-President Donald Trump praising the rioters.

The image shows Mr Pence in the basement of the Capitol after he refused to get into the Secret Service limousine as he worried that they would remove him from the premises against his wishes.

Mr Pence is speaking on the phone as he uses another phone to watch the video Mr Trump tweeted out that day praising the rioters who attacked the Capitol complex.

