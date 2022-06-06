Phones to be taken from Tory MPs before no-confidence vote to stop them breaking ‘no photos’ rule

Mobile phones will be confiscated from Conservative MPs voting to decide Boris Johnson’s fate – because they cannot be trusted to stick to the rule not to post pictures of their ballot papers.

When Theresa May faced her no-confidence vote in 2018, MPs were ordered not to photograph their voting slips, but two disobeyed the instruction.

As a result, party officials have decided reluctantly they have no option but to remove phones when the 2022 cohort decides, this evening, whether Mr Johnson should remain in No 10.

One official said the Tories were “very keen” that no pictures of ballot papers appear this time, although they didn’t identify the culprits that broke the rules in the December 2018 contest.

All 359 current Conservative MPs are expected to vote, which would mean the prime minister needs 180 votes to win the challenge to his leadership – although more than 100 rebels could still fatally wound him.

They include the MP arrested on suspicion of rape and other sexual offences and ordered to stay away from Westminster, who is nevertheless able to vote through a proxy.

The result will be declared at 9pm, with Mr Johnson expected to be told the result very shortly beforehand. He is unlikely to attend the declaration in a Commons committee room.

more follows

