Phoebe Bridgers responds to rumours she is engaged to Paul Mescal

Phoebe Bridgers has issued a cutting response to rumours that she is engaged to Paul Mescal.

Musician Bridgers and actor Mescal reportedly began dating in 2020 after exchanging messages with each other on Twitter, but went “Instagram official” when Bridgers shared a photo of them together last December.

In April, reports emerged that Bridgers had introduced Mescal as her fiancé while partying at Coachella.

Speaking about the fact that Mescal’s career – like hers – blew up in lockdown when he starred in the Sally Rooney adaptation Normal People, Bridgers said: “It’s so nice to have that in common with somebody, because it just makes no sense.

Responding to rumours the pair are engaged, she told The Guardian with a grin: “F*** the f***ing tabloids to hell, that’s what I’ll say about that!”

She also discussed the fact that her track “Sidelines” is partly about him. “Writing about my relationship with only good s***, because that’s all I feel, is hard,” she said. “But it makes it easy when you’re actually having those feelings.”

Phoebe Bridgers (AFP via Getty Images)

Bridgers released her latest album, the critically acclaimed Punisher, in 2020.

Read The Independent’s four-star review here.

Bridgers plays the Glastonbury John Peel stage at 7.30pm tonight (24 June). See the full lineup here and follow live updates on the festival here.

