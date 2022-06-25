Phoebe Bridgers leads Glastonbury crowd in chants of f*** the Supreme Court

Posted on June 25, 2022 0

Phoebe Bridgers led the Glastonbury crowd in chants of f*** the Supreme Court on Friday (24 June) after the decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

The American singer, who recently shared that she had an abortion last year, stopped her performance on the John Peel Stage to say: “It’s super surreal, but I’m having the s****iest time”.

“Are there any Americans here? Who wants to say, ‘F*** the Supreme Court?’ One, two… F*** THE SUPREME COURT,” she said, as the crowd chanted back.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Phoebe Bridgers leads Glastonbury crowd in chants of f*** the Supreme Court