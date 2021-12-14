Phillip Adams: Ex-NFL player had stage two CTE brain trauma when he shot six and turned gun on himself

Doctors say ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had stage two CTE brain injuries when he shot six people dead before turning the gun on himself.

His case was unusually severe, with doctors comparing it to that of Aaron Hernandez.

More follows…

