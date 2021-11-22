Philips Hue Black Friday deals 2021: The best discounts and offers on smart bulbs for Alexa, Google and Siri

Smart bulbs! They’re convenient, colourful and long-lasting, but they’re usually more expensive than regular bulbs, making them a hot-ticket item when they’re discounted for Black Friday. This year Philips Hue launched a set of early Philips Hue Black Friday discounts on its entire range, ushering in three-for-two offers on most of its indoor bulbs, plus 25 per cent off many of its outdoor lights and lamps.

To get started with smart lighting, you just need a smart lighting hub. This is a small box that connects to your router and acts as a point of contact for all of your various smart bulbs and switches. Different brands generally aren’t compatible with one another, annoyingly, so once you’ve started equipping rooms with Philips Hue, you’re pretty much committed to the brand. However, most smart home lighting setups can be controlled with most smart home speaker systems, so things should work fine whether you’ve got Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant in your home and on your phone.

Industry leader Philips Hue sells a starter kit with a hub and two bulbs (£49.99, Philips-hue.com). You can choose between standard screw-type bulbs (E27) or the bayonet-type (B22) and the bulbs will simply fit into your existing light fittings with no rewiring or complicated installation required. Philips also sells ceiling and bathroom spotlight bulbs (GU10), candle bulbs (E17), strip lights, lamps and other specialist outdoor and indoor lights. Once installed, all of these smart bulbs can be operated normally with your old light switch. So if your internet goes out, you won’t be in the dark.

What’s the point of all this tech? Well, every bulb can be adjusted in warmth to create more pleasant lighting at different times of day, “scenes” can be used to create moods with different colour combinations, your morning alarm can use the bulbs to create an artificial “sunrise” during dark months, or to flood your home with bright, SAD-busting daylight when it’s gloomy. Schedules and voice commands mean you can turn off every light in your home from bed.

The downside? Smart bulbs are generally pretty expensive, especially when bought individually, which is why it’s a good idea to wait until they go on sale before outfitting your entire home with them. Philips Hue has launched some enticing Black Friday deals early this year, so we’ve collated some of the best discounts and deals below.

Best Philips Hue Black Friday deals 2021

Smart bulbs are usually pretty expensive, so flash sales are the perfect opportunity to kit your home out from top to bottom. Philips Hue is the industry leader, producing an enormous range of coloured and dimmable lights and lamps you can control with your voice, smartphone or via motion sensors. To celebrate Black Friday, it’s offering a three for two discount on products like the E27 (£24.99, Philips-hue.com), GU10 (£24.99, Philips-hue.com), white and colour ambiance bulbs (£49.99, Philips-hue.com) in single or twin packs (£79.99, Philips-hue.com), and Hue smart plugs (£29.99, Philips-hue.com).

Buy now

Philips Hue indoor and outdoor mix and match: 25 per cent off, Philips-hue.com

To help you plug your outdoor lighting into your smart home setup, Philips Hue is offering 25 per cent off any carts with two or more eligible items from its indoor and outdoor lighting range. This includes the brand’s sleek signe table lamps (£159.99, Philips-hue.com) and centris ceiling lights (£249.99, Philips-hue.com) for inside, and the amarant outdoor lights (£129.99, Philips-hue.com) and appear sconces (£129.99, Philips-hue.com) for out. You’ll be the talk of the street when you’re shouting commands at your house from the driveway, and your neighbours will be green with envy, especially once you say: “Alexa, please turn the outdoor lights green.”

Buy now

Philips Hue play HDMI sync box and light bar twin pack in black: Was £349.98, now £299.98, Philips-hue.com

Use your existing Philips Hue smart bulbs to transform your living room into an Imax-style experience with the addition of an HDMI sync box. Plug one end into your source – such as a games console, Sky box or Amazon Fire TV – and the other end into your television, and you can make every Philips Hue smart bulb in your home change colour to react to what’s happening during your gameplay. Explosions make the room pulse red, where lush forests are a matching shade of verdant green, but the HDMI sync box works best when it’s used with play light bars or play light strips placed behind your TV. Entertainment packs containing all three have up to £65 off for Black Friday – here we’ve picked a tasty deal on a starter pack with a pair of light bars and the HDMI sync box.

Buy now

