Philippines typhoon: At least 19 dead and thousands homeless as cleanup begins

More than 18,000 personnel from the military, police, coast guard and fire services continued search and rescue efforts in Philippines on Saturday as typhoon Rai left a trail of destruction, killing at least 19 people and displacing more than 300,000, according to reports.

The southern and central regions of the archipelago were the worst hit, with power being knocked out and roofs ripped off, officials said on Saturday.

Governor Arlene Bag-ao of Dinagat Islands managed to post on the province’s website before power was knocked out that the area was “levelled to the ground.” She pleaded for essential items such as food, water, temporary shelters, fuel, hygiene kits and medical supplies.

“We may have survived, but we cannot do the same in the coming days because of our limited capacities as an island province,” Ms Bag-ao was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

“Most of our commercial and cargo vessels … are now unsuitable for sea voyages, effectively cutting us off from the rest of the country,” she said. Typhoon Rai blew away Friday night into the South China Sea. On Friday, at its strongest, it packed winds of 195kph per hour and gusts of up to 270kph.

Vice governor Nilo Demerey told the DZMM radio network that at least six residents died and that “almost 95% of houses in Dinagat have no roof.”

Dennis Datu, a reporter with ABS-CBN in the region, posted images and videos of crashing waves and fallen trees on Twitter.

“We are seeing people walking in the streets, many of them shell-shocked,” Datu was quoted as saying by the Guardian from hard-hit Surigao where more than 2,600 people have been evacuated.

The national police reported a death toll of at least 19 people but the government’s main disaster-response agency posted a lower toll of 12.

AP reported that in central Bohol province, which was directly hit by the typhoon, the coast guard said its personnel on board rubber boats rescued residents who were trapped on roofs and trees, as waters rose rapidly.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said he would look for money to help the provinces and planned to visit the worst-affected region during the weekend.

Philippine senator and Red Cross Chairman Richard Gordon told CNN: “There’s an explosion of debris from falling trees and falling buildings. There were two casualties in the area, two dead from fallen trees and a fallen wall.”

(With additional reporting from agencies)

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Philippines typhoon: At least 19 dead and thousands homeless as cleanup begins