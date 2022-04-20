Philippines poll body dismisses disqualification petition against Marcos Jr, allows him to run for president

The Philippines federal election body has cleared the way for Ferdinand Marcos Jr to fight the presidential elections on Wednesday, overthrowing the legal hurdle faced by the leader that could have resulted in his disqualification.

According to the archipelagic country’s Commission on Elections (COMELEC), the disqualification case against Mr Marcos Jr for his failure to file income tax returns did not carry any merit.

In its ruling, the COMELEC said: “Regardless of the fact that the non-filing of income tax return was done repeatedly by the respondent, there is still no tax evasion to speak of as no tax was actually intentionally evaded.”

It added that the government was not defrauded.

The 64-year-old leader has maintained a persistent lead in poll reviews as the country heads for polls on 9 May.

Experts have attributed his good ratings partially to a significant social media presence targeted at engaging with the youth who were not a part of the electorate when the senior Marcos held the reins of the Philippian administration.

Of the total electorate, nearly 42 per cent of the eligible voters are under the age of 35.

However, Marcos Jr’s campaign was marred by five cases alleging his involvement in fraudulent tax records, demanding him to be ousted from the presidential race.

The cases were dismissed by the elections body and are now under appeal.

In the Asian island nation, people objecting to the leaders running in the premier race can file an appeal with the poll body COMELEC and take the matter to the country’s Supreme court.

According to a commission, the patriarch of the Marcos family amassed an estimated $10b worth of wealth through unfair means during his rule spanning two decades.

The politically supreme family ranks among the top famous dynasties and has a stronghold in the northern part of Philippines even after the blow to the reputation in 1986.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Philippines poll body dismisses disqualification petition against Marcos Jr, allows him to run for president