Hollywood star Philip Baker Hall has died, aged 90.

The news was announced by his friend and neighb our Sam Farmer ion Monday (13 June).

In a tweet, Farmer wrote: “My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones. The world has an empty space in it.”

More to follow

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Philip Baker Hall death: Magnolia and Modern Family actor dies, aged 90