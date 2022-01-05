Philadelphia fire: Up to 13 feared dead in blaze with two others in two others in critical condition

As many as 13 people are feared dead after a fire in Philadelphia as two others remain in critical condition.

Children are thought to be included in the group of people who have died as an adult and a child have been taken to hospital.

The fire began at around 6.45am in a row of houses three stories high. When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were coming out of the second floor of the building and they worked for nearly an hour to regain control of the blaze.

A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital with second-degree burns to his legs, according to ABC6. His condition is reportedly serious but stable.

More follows…

