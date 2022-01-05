Philadelphia fire – live: Devastating row home blaze leaves seven children among 13 dead as recovery continues

13 dead, 2 hurt after fire inside Fairmount row home, sources say

As many as 13 people are feared dead after a fire in Philadelphia as two others remain in critical condition.

Seven children are thought to be included in the group of people who have died as an adult and a child have been taken to hospital.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the Fairmount neighbourhood at 6.38am to battle a heavy fire in a three-story row house. When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were coming out of the second floor of the building and they worked for 50 minutes to regain control of the blaze.

The Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) owns the home and inspections were carried out in 2019 and 2020 during which six smoke detectors were installed with 10-year batteries. It is not known if an inspection was carried out in 2021.

As many as 26 people were believed to be living at the property which the Deputy Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said was a tremendous number to be living in a duplex.

He added that the fire was “one of the worst fires I’ve ever been to” during his 35 years of service.

