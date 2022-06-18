Philadelphia building collapse: Firefighter killed and five people rescued

A firefighter has been killed and five other people have been rescued after a building collapsed in Philadelphia.

The five people rescued were four other firefighters and a licensing and inspections worker, according to 1st Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy.

More follows …

