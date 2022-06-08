Phil Mickelson insists he ‘doesn’t condone human rights violations’ after leading Saudi-backed LIV Golf breakaway

Phil Mickelson insists he “does not condone human rights violations” after leading the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The six-time major champion tees it up at Centurion Club after a four-month break from the game following controversial comments about the Saudi Arabian-funded events.

Mickelson is among the 48-strong field in the $25m (£20m) event led by Greg Norman in St Albans and the American was immediately questioned on Saudi Arabia’s human rights.

“I don’t condone human rights violations at all,” said 51-year-old.

“I am aware of what happened with Jamal Khashoggi and it’s terrible.

“I understand people may disagree with my decision. I see the opportunity LIV Golf has to do a lot of good for the world.

“At this time, this is an opportunity to have the most balance in my life going forward and this will do a lot of good for the game.”

Mickelson would not confirm or deny if he has served a PGA Tour suspension, but did confirm he is “looking forward” to playing at next week’s US Open.

“I choose not to speak publicly on PGA Tour issues at this time.”

The 2021 PGA Championship champion also discussed his future in the Ryder Cup.

Mickelson said: “Like the PGA Tour, the Ryder has provided so many speciall memories, relationships and friendships, I’m hopeful to be a part of the Ryder Cup going forward, but that’s not the reason to retain my membership, I’ve earned. I believe all players have the right to play whenever and wherever they want.

“I saw that [Dustin Jonson and others resigning from the PGA Tour], I believe they’re making the best decision for their careers. As a lifetime member I don’t have to play 15 events, I don’t have to play any. I don’t see why I should give that up.”

Mickelson also addressed his well-documented issues with gambling, confirming it could have jeopardised his family’s future.

“I’ve had hundreds of hours of therapy,” confirmed Mickelson. “I feel really good where I’m at, I’m proud of the work I’ve done, I’ve addressed the issue and will continue to do for the rest of my life.”

