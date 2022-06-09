The PGA Tour has emailed all PGA Tour members informing them that all participants on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, both in today’s opening competition and in future, are suspended immediately.
Just ahead of tee-off, Dustin Johnson said he was “excited to get started” as Phil Mickelson lauded the new team-based approach on the Tour.
“I’m excited, It’s a new chapter for golf, the players love it and I think the fans will,” Johnson said. “I think everyone will be excited once they see what goes on here.”
More to follow…
Source Link PGA Tour suspend LIV Golf players with immediate effect