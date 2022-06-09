PGA Tour suspend LIV Golf players with immediate effect

The PGA Tour has emailed all PGA Tour members informing them that all participants on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, both in today’s opening competition and in future, are suspended immediately.

Just ahead of tee-off, Dustin Johnson said he was “excited to get started” as Phil Mickelson lauded the new team-based approach on the Tour.

“I’m excited, It’s a new chapter for golf, the players love it and I think the fans will,” Johnson said. “I think everyone will be excited once they see what goes on here.”

More to follow…

