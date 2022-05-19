PGA Championship LIVE: Leaderboard, latest scores and updates from first round at Southern Hills

Tiger Woods in practice at Southern Hills on Wednesday (Getty Images)

Follow all the action as the PGA Championship gets underway at Southern Hills in Oklahoma this afternoon.

The build-up to the tournament has been dominated by talk of players defecting to a rival Saudi-backed series and the absence of defending champion Phil Mickelson. That speculation will be forced into the background over the next four days though as the world’s best players vie for glory in the year’s second major. Scottie Scheffler enters the week as a slight favourite owing to his spectacular start to the season, with four victories including his maiden major title at Augusta in April. The world No 1 is sure to face stern competition from his Ryder Cup teammates with Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele all in fine form.

The majority of eyes will of course be drawn to Tiger Woods, with the 15-time major champion insisting he is confident he can scale the mountain again as he continues his comeback from that horrific car crash last year. Jon Rahm is looking to clinch the second major of his career and hasn’t competed since winning the Mexico Championship at the start of the month. Rory McIlroy finished runner-up at Augusta and will be hoping to go one better and end his eight-year drought at the majors. Follow all the action live below:

Show latest update 1652951772 PGA Championship Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as the PGA Championship gets underway at Southern Hills. The absence of defending champion Phil Mickelson has cast a shadow over the tournament and speculation surrounding the Saudi-backed breakaway series has dominated the build-up to the year’s second major. The focus will return to the course over the next four days though as the world’s best players compete in Oklahoma. Scottie Scheffler undoubtedly remains the frontrunner after clinching his maiden major title at Augusta in emphatic fashion in April. The world No 1 will have to hold off a strong field, with Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele all in fine form at last week’s AT&T Byron Nelson. Jon Rahm hasn’t competed since winning the Mexico Championship three weeks ago while Tiger Woods bids to make another momentous comeback on the course where he won the Wanamaker Trophy in 2007. Here is a reminder of Thursday’s tee times: All times BST 13:00 John Daly (US), Shaun Micheel (US), Yong-Eun Yang (Kor) 13:11 Matthew Borchert (US), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Troy Merritt (US) 13:22 Dean Burmester (SA), Chris Kirk (US), Kyle Mendoza (US) 13:33 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Nic Ishee (US), Guillermo Mito Pereira (Chi), 13:44 Shaun Norris (SA), Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Kevin Streelman (US) 13:55 Cameron Davis (Aus), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Matt Kuchar (US) 14:06 Stewart Cink (US), Jason Dufner (US, Padraig Harrington (Ire) 14:17 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Kramer Hickok (US) 14:28 Richard Bland (Eng), Garrick Higgo (SA), Matt Jones (Aus) 14:39 Tom Hoge (US), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Beau Hossler (US) 14:50 Ryan Fox (NZ), Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Shawn Warren (US) 15:01 Yuki Inamori (Jpn), Sebastian Munoz (Col), Zac Oakley (US) 15:12 Bio Kim (Kor), Casey Pyne (US), Brendan Steele (US) 18:30 Ryan Brehm (US), Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Wyatt Worthington II (US) 18:41 Justin Harding (SA), Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den), Sean McCarty (US) 18:52 Adam Hadwin (Can), Hudson Swafford (US, Cameron Tringale (US) 19:03 Brooks Koepka (US), Shane Lowry (Ire), Adam Scott (Aus) 19:14 Patrick Cantlay (US), Dustin Johnson (US), Justin Thomas (US) 19:25 Jason Day (Aus), Rickie Fowler (US), Harold Varner III (US) 19:36 Collin Morikawa (US), Jon Rahm (Spa), Scottie Scheffler (US) 19:47 Daniel Berger (US), Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Ian Poulter (Eng) 19:58 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Billy Horschel (US), Kevin Kisner (US) 20:09 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Charl Schwartzel (SA) 20:20 Harry Higgs (US), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Erik van Rooyen (SA) 20:31 Alex Beach (US), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 20:42 Jared Jones (US), Aaron Wise (US), Joel Dahmen (US) 13:05 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Alexander Noren (Swe), Ryan Palmer (US) 13:16 Adria Arnaus (Spa), Colin Inglis (US), Jinichiro Kozuma (Jpn) 13:27 Michael Block (US), Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha) 13:38 Tony Finau (US), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Xander Schauffele (US) 13:49 Denny McCarthy (US), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Max Homa (US) 14:00 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Cameron Smith (Aus), Will Zalatoris (US) 14:11 Rory McIlroy (NI), Jordan Spieth (US), Tiger Woods (US) 14:22 Patrick Reed (US), Justin Rose (Eng), Bubba Watson (US) 14:33 Lucas Glover (US), Kevin Na (US), Daniel van Tonder (SA) 14:44 Sam Burns (US), Davis Riley (US), Cameron Young (US) 14:55 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Lee Westwood (Eng), Gary Woodland (US) 15:06 Oliver Bekker (SA), Brian Harman (US), Ryan Vermeer (US) 15:17 Laurie Canter (Eng), Lanto Griffin (US), Dylan Newman (US) 18:25 Brandon Bingaman (US), Talor Gooch (US), Ryosuke Kinoshita (Jpn) 18:36 Tim Feenstra (US), Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor) 18:47 Rich Beem (US), Alex Cejka (Ger), Jesse Mueller (US) 18:58 Seamus Power (Ire), Russell Knox (Sco), Scott Stallings (US) 19:09 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Corey Conners (Can), Jason Kokrak (US) 19:20 Keegan Bradley (US), Martin Kaymer (Ger), Marc Leishman (Aus) 19:31 Cameron Champ (US), Russell Henley (US), Zach Johnson (US) 19:42 Branden Grace (SA), Webb Simpson (US), Henrik Stenson (Swe) 19:53 JJ Spaun (US), Sepp Straka (Aut), Adam Schenk (US) 20:04 Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Keith Mitchell (US), Matthew Wolff (US) 20:15 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Austin Hurt (US), Chad Ramey (US) 20:26 Tyler Collet (US), Chan Kim (US), Maverick McNealy (US) 20:37 Paul Dickinson (US), Patton Kizzire (US), Luke List (US) Tom Kershaw 19 May 2022 10:16

Source Link PGA Championship LIVE: Leaderboard, latest scores and updates from first round at Southern Hills