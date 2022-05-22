PGA Championship 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard & latest updates as Rory McIlroy out soon and Mito Pereira leads

Mito Pereira will take a three-shot lead into the final day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills after overcoming a shaky turn to surge out in front on Saturday. Pereira birdied the last to card a 69 and remain ahead of overnight leader Will Zalatoris and Matthew Fitzpatrick, who put himself into contention after shooting an excellent 67.

Rory McIlroy’s bid to end his major drought suffered a significant early blow, however. After a run of five straight pars, McIlroy pulled his tee shot to the par-three sixth into the water and ran up a double-bogey five to drop back to two under par. It would be followed by a triple-bogey six and although a run of birdies helped, McIlroy then dropped a further shot at the 18th to finish the day at level par overall.

Earlier in the day, Tiger Woods recorded his worst ever score in the PGA Championship as a successful battle to make the cut took a heavy toll at Southern Hills. Woods shot 79, his previous worst score in the US PGA being a 77 in the first round in 2011. “I just didn’t play well,” Woods said. “I didn’t hit the ball very well and got off to not the start I needed to get off to. I thought I hit a good tee shot down two and ended up in the water, and just never really got any kind of momentum on my side.”

It was confirmed after the conclusion of the third day that Woods had withdrawn from the tournament and the 46-year-old will not play in the fourth round.

Follow all the action on what promises to be an intriguing final day, below:

Show latest update 1653236364 PGA Championship – early movers While no-one out on the course this early is likely to challenge for the title, they can give an idea of course conditions and what scoring might be like for the leaders later on. Perhaps pleasingly for Mito Pereira, who defends a three-shot lead, he shouldn’t have anyone haring up from behind with scoring looking tough. Of the eight men to complete their round so far, only Billy Horschel has shot under par – with a one-under 69. And of the 50-odd players who’ve started their rounds today, only three are currently at two-under for it – Kevin Streelman (through 15 holes), Harold Varner (thru 6) and Talor Gooch (thru 5). Not good news for those looking to make up ground. Luke Baker 22 May 2022 17:19 1653235821 PGA Championship Welcome to The Independent’s final-day coverage of the PGA Championship from Southern Hills. There’s plenty of drama in store in Oklahoma as, barring something miraculous, we’ll crown a first-time major winner – which has become something of a tradition at the PGA Championship. The top six names on the leaderboard are all going for a maiden major, with Chile’s Mito Pereira leading the way at -9. He’s three strokes clear of Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick, who he’ll tee off alongside at 7.35pm, and Will Zalatoris. Cameron Young is a shot further back at -5, Abraham Ancer at -4 and Seamus Power at -3. It will be a huge task for anyone further back than that to turn things around and lift the Wanamaker Trophy at around midnight this evening. Luke Baker 22 May 2022 17:10

