PGA Championship 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest updates with Rory McIlroy in mix after Tiger Woods makes cut

Rory McIlroy remains in contention despite a disappointing second round (Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Will Zalatoris takes a one-shot lead into the third round of the PGA Championship.

The 25-year-old American followed an opening round of 66 with a 65 on Friday as he bids to win his maiden major title. He will be paired with Mito Pereira in the final group, who had never previously made the cut at a major. There is a packed field in close pursuit behind them that includes Bubba Watson, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman failed to build on his spectacular start and carded a one-over-par round of 71 yesterday and now sits five shots off the lead.

Tiger Woods once again showed extraordinary mettle to avoid the cut after a round of 69, although his hopes of a 16th major victory are now obsolete. There are several notable names who failed to make the cut, though, including world No 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay. “Definitely frustrating,” Scheffler said. “I’m disappointed too. It’s never fun missing a cut. I want to be able to play the weekend and try to grind it out as hard as I could. I just didn’t have it this week.”

Show latest update 1653135866 PGA Championship Brian Harman will be playing in a one-ball and leading off the action on day three. He was due to start at 1pm but tee times have been pushed back 37 minutes due to thunderstorms in the Southern Hills area. Tom Kershaw 21 May 2022 13:24 1653135508 PGA Championship Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the third day of the PGA Championship. Will Zalatoris takes a one-shot lead over Mito Pereira into the weekend as the American bids to win his first major. Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy remain in contention, despite the latter’s disappointing round yesterday, while Bubba Watson burst into the fold with a brilliant round of 63. There is English hope too with Matt Fitzpatrick six shots back as he attempts to land his first win on US soil. Tom Kershaw 21 May 2022 13:18

