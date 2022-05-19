PGA Championship 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest updates from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

Tiger Woods Feeling ‘Stronger’ Ahead Of PGA Championship

Follow all the action as the PGA Championship gets underway at Southern Hills in Oklahoma this afternoon.

The build-up to the tournament has been dominated by talk of players defecting to a rival Saudi-backed series and the absence of defending champion Phil Mickelson. That speculation will be forced into the background over the next four days though as the world’s best players vie for glory in the year’s second major. Scottie Scheffler enters the week as a slight favourite owing to his spectacular start to the season, with four victories including his maiden major title at Augusta in April. The world No 1 is sure to face stern competition from his Ryder Cup teammates with Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele all in fine form.

The majority of eyes will of course be drawn to Tiger Woods, with the 15-time major champion insisting he is confident he can scale the mountain again as he continues his comeback from that horrific car crash last year. Jon Rahm is looking to clinch the second major of his career and hasn’t competed since winning the Mexico Championship at the start of the month. Rory McIlroy finished runner-up at Augusta and will be hoping to go one better and end his eight-year drought at the majors. Follow all the action live below:

Show latest update 1652977984 PGA Championship Live leaderboard: Rory McIlroy (-5) thru 11* Dean Burmester (-3) thru 14 Will Zalatoris (-3) thru 12* Tom Hoge (-3) thru 10 Abraham Ancer (-2) thru 11 Davis Riley (-2) thru 9* Francesco Molinari (-2) thru 8* * denotes first tee off on the 10th hole. Michael Jones 19 May 2022 17:33 1652977738 PGA Championship Tom Hoge (-3) joins Dean Burmester into a tie for second with back-to-back birdies on nine and 10. Davis Riley and Abraham Ancer have both dropped shots to move back to (-2). With them is Chris Kirk. He’s two under thru 14 with a run of pars coming on the back nine. Michael Jones 19 May 2022 17:28 1652977563 PGA Championship Birdie! Rory McIlroy moves further clear at the top of the leaderboard with a three on the par-4 second (his 11th). He left himself a seven or eight yard uphill putt for birdie and rolled it in to move to (-5). Tiger Woods (+2) collects his third consecutive bogey. He needs to arrest his slide down the leaderboard. Jordan Spieth (+2) picks up another par. Michael Jones 19 May 2022 17:26 1652977171 PGA Championship Some highlights from Rory McIlroy’s round so far. He leads the way at four under and has found the green with his approach at the second. Michael Jones 19 May 2022 17:19 1652976714 PGA Championship South Africa’s Dean Burmester (-3) knocks in for a four on the par-5 13th as Mexico’s Abraham Ancer is steadily thru 10 with a birdie. After a bogey on the second Ancer has picked up four birdies to join the group at three under. Michael Jones 19 May 2022 17:11 1652976497 PGA Championship Jordan Spieth (+2) manages to rescue par on the first but Tiger Woods (+1) drops a shot. Tiger’s limp is more pronounced now and he looks to be stuggling with his sore leg. Rory McIlroy (-4) rolls in his par putt to stay out in front thru 10 holes. Michael Jones 19 May 2022 17:08 1652976316 PGA Championship Will Zalatoris, Rory McIlroy and now Davis Riley have all missed their birdie putts coming through the left hand fringe cut on the 17th. That’s a tricky shot to get right. Michael Jones 19 May 2022 17:05 1652976141 PGA Championship An eventful opening round so far for Tiger Woods who’s reached the turn level par with a couple of birdies offset by two bogeys on the back nine. (Getty Images) Michael Jones 19 May 2022 17:02 1652975648 PGA Championship Davis Riley (-3) is now out in second place on his own after Justin Rose (-2) drops a shot on the 17th. Dean Burmester (-2) is going along nicely with two birdies thru 12 holes and the rest in for par. There have been more than a few birdie chances on the back nine so far today meaning the South African is well placed to push on. Michael Jones 19 May 2022 16:54 1652975484 PGA Championship The 18th hole is beast. There’s only been one birdie here all day and it’s playing one shot higher than the rest. Tiger Woods sends his par putt past the hole and slots in for bogey. He’s level after nine holes. Jordan Spieth (+2) drops another one, he was willing it into the hole but it curled wide. Rory McIlroy (-4) will be overjoyed. He missed the fairway, missed the green and underhit his first putt. There’s a bit left to do but he sinks it for par. That’s a great save from the Northern Irishman. Michael Jones 19 May 2022 16:51

