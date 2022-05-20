PGA Championship 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest updates as Rory McIlroy leads and Tiger Woods trails

Tiger Woods Feeling ‘Stronger’ Ahead Of PGA Championship

Follow all the action as Rory McIlroy takes a one-shot lead into the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

The Northern Irishman finally got off to the flying start he’s been missing at the majors in recent years, with a spectacular round of 65 giving him a slender advantage over a strong chasing pack. Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge start the day one back, while Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Matt Kuchar are among the other notable names in close pursuit.

Scottie Scheffler was the pre-tournament favourite after his Masters win but the American’s disappointing opening round of 71 leaves him six shots back. There was little fortune for world No 2 Jon Rahm either as a round of 73 all but eliminated his chances of winning a second major. Tiger Woods made a promising start but tailed off badly as his iron-play wavered and the 15-time major champion is now fighting to make the cut. Follow all the action live below:

Show latest update 1653047088 PGA Championship If you missed yesterday’s action, here’s our report as Rory McIlroy surged into the lead and Tiger Woods faltered on the first day at Southern Hills. Tom Kershaw 20 May 2022 12:44 1653044707 PGA Championship: Tee times Here are the tee times in full for day two, with Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Shane Lowry among the early starters. Round two tee-times Starting at hole one 13:00 Brandon Bingaman (US), Talor Gooch (US, Ryosuke Kinoshita (Jpn) 13:11 Tim Feenstra (US), Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor) 13:22 Rich Beem (US), Alex Cejka (Ger), Jesse Mueller (US) 13:33 Seamus Power (Ire), Russell Knox (Sco), Scott Stallings (US) 13:44 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Corey Conners (Can), Jason Kokrak (US) 13:55 Keegan Bradley (US), Martin Kaymer (Ger), Marc Leishman (Aus) 14:06 Cameron Champ (US), Russell Henley (US), Zach Johnson (US) 14:17 Branden Grace (SA), Webb Simpson (US), Henrik Stenson (Swe) 14:28 JJ Spaun (US), Sepp Straka (Aut), Adam Schenk (US) 14:39 Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Keith Mitchell (US), Matthew Wolff (US) 14:50 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Austin Hurt (US), Chad Ramey (US) 15:01 Tyler Collet (US), Chan Kim (US), Maverick McNealy (US) 15:12 Paul Dickinson (US), Patton Kizzire (US), Luke List (US), 18:30 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Alexander Noren (Swe), Ryan Palmer (US) 18:41 Adria Arnaus (Spa), Colin Inglis (US), Jinichiro Kozuma (Jpn) 18:52 Michael Block (US), Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha) 19:03 Tony Finau (US), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Xander Schauffele (US) 19:14 Denny McCarthy (US), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Max Homa (US) 19:25 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Cameron Smith (Aus), Will Zalatoris (US) 19:36 Rory McIlroy (NI), Jordan Spieth (US), Tiger Woods (US) 19:47 Patrick Reed (US), Justin Rose (Eng), Bubba Watson (US) 19:58 Lucas Glover (US), Kevin Na (US), Daniel van Tonder (SA) 20:09 Sam Burns (US), Davis Riley (US), Cameron Young (US) 20:20 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Lee Westwood (Eng), Gary Woodland (US) 20:31 Oliver Bekker (SA), Brian Harman (US), Ryan Vermeer (US) 20:42 Laurie Canter (Eng), Lanto Griffin (US), Dylan Newman (US) Starting at hole 10 13:05 Ryan Brehm (US), Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Wyatt Worthington II (US) 13:16 Justin Harding (SA), Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den), Sean McCarty (US) 13:27 Adam Hadwin (Can), Hudson Swafford (US), Cameron Tringale (US) 13:38 Brooks Koepka (US), Shane Lowry (Ire), Adam Scott (Aus) 13:49 Patrick Cantlay (US), Dustin Johnson (US), Justin Thomas (US) 14:00 Jason Day (Aus), Rickie Fowler (US), Harold Varner III (US) 14:11 Collin Morikawa (US), Jon Rahm (Spa), Scottie Scheffler (US) 14:22 Daniel Berger (US), Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Ian Poulter (Eng) 14:33 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Billy Horschel (US), Kevin Kisner (US) 14:44 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Charl Schwartzel (SA) 14:55 Harry Higgs (US), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Erik van Rooyen (SA) 15:06 Alex Beach (US), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 15:17 Jared Jones (US), Aaron Wise (US), Joel Dahmen (US) 18:25 John Daly (US), Shaun Micheel (US), Yong-Eun Yang (Kor) 18:36 Matthew Borchert (US), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Troy Merritt (US) 18:47 Dean Burmester (SA), Chris Kirk (US), Kyle Mendoza (US) 18:58 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Nic Ishee (US), Guillermo Mito Pereira (Chi) 19:09 Shaun Norris (SA), Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Kevin Streelman (US) 19:20 Cameron Davis (Aus), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Matt Kuchar (US) 19:31 Stewart Cink (US), Jason Dufner (US), Padraig Harrington (Ire) 19:42 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Kramer Hickok (US) 19:53 Richard Bland (Eng), Garrick Higgo (SA), Matt Jones (Aus) 20:04 Tom Hoge (US), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Beau Hossler (US) 20:15 Ryan Fox (NZ), Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Shawn Warren (US) 20:26 Yuki Inamori (Jpn), Sebastian Munoz (Col), Zac Oakley (US) 20:37 Bio Kim (Kor), Casey Pyne (US), Brendan Steele (US) Tom Kershaw 20 May 2022 12:05 1653042828 PGA Championship: Day Two Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as the second round of the PGA Championship gets underway at Southern Hills. Rory McIlroy takes a one-shot lead into this afternoon’s play after a stunning round of 65 ensured the Northern Irishman finally got off the flying start he’s been missing at the majors for so long. Since winning the last of his four majors at the 2014 PGA, McIlroy had been a combined 35 over par in the first round of golf’s four biggest tournaments, his most recent effort being a one-over-par 73 in April’s Masters. But it was a completely different story on a sweltering opening day at Southern Hills as seven birdies and two bogeys saw McIlroy record his lowest round in a major since the 2011 US Open. “It is a great start but I’m not getting ahead of myself,” he said afterwards. “I did pretty much everything you need to do out there and I’m going to have to keep doing the same the next three days.” Tom Kershaw 20 May 2022 11:33

