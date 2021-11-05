Pfizer pill cuts Covid deaths by nearly 90%, study finds

A second antiviral pill for Covid-19 cuts rates of hospitalisation and death by nearly 90 per cent among patients with mild to moderate infections, according to new trial results.

The drug, manufactured by Pfizer, can be taken at home shortly to prevent the escalation of disease and keep newly-infected people from ending up in hospital.

Britain has ordered 250,000 courses of the treatment, which will need to be approved by the UK’s medicines regulator before it can be given to patients.

The results of Pfizer’s study appear to surpass those seen with Merck’s own Covid pill, which was shown last month to halve the likelihood of dying or being hospitalised for patients also at high risk of serious illness.

Pfizer said early data from its trial “suggest that our oral antiviral candidate, if approved by regulatory authorities, has the potential to save patients’ lives, reduce the severity of Covid-19 infections, and eliminate up to nine out of 10 hospitalisations.”

The treatment, named Paxlovid, consists of three pills given twice daily.

Pfizer’s study looked at hospitalisations or deaths among 775 people diagnosed with mild to moderate Covid-19, with at least one risk factor for developing severe disease, such as obesity or older age.

It found that 0.8 per cent of those given Pfizer’s drug within three days of symptom onset were hospitalised, while none had died by 28 days after treatment. That compared with a hospitalisation rate of seven per cent for those patients given a placebo. There were also seven deaths within this group.

Rates were similar for patients treated within five days of symptoms: one per cent of the treatment group was hospitalised, compared with 6.7 per cent for the placebo group, which included 10 deaths.

More to follow

