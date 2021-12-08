A Pfizer booster jab appears to provide sufficient protection against the omicron variant, the company has said.

Early laboratory indicates that three doses of the Pfizer vaccine provide as much protection against the variant as two shots did against the original Covid virus.

Scientists assessed blood from individuals who had received only two doses and found there was a 25-fold reduction in antibody levels against the variant.

However, the blood samples obtained from people one month after they had received a booster showed far higher levels of antibodies, raising hope that those who have received three doses will remain protected against omicron.

The findings are broadly in line with a preliminary study published by researchers at the Africa Health Research Institute in South Africa on Tuesday, saying that Omicron can partially evade protection from two doses of the vaccine, suggesting also that a third shot might help fend off infection.

More to follow

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Pfizer booster jab protects against omicron variant, early tests indicate