Average petrol prices have reached a new record high of 173.02p a litre after an EU ban on most Russian oil imports.

It cost £95.16 to fill an average family car on Tuesday, the RAC said.

Fuel prices have been setting record highs every few days in recent weeks, as oil supplies are disrupted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and western sanctions.

Meanwhile, demand has risen as the world has emerged from the Covid pandemic.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Petrol prices hit new record high of 173p a litre as EU bans Russian oil imports