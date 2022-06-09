The average cost of filling a typical family car with petrol has exceeded £100 for the first time.
Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a record 182.3p on Wednesday.
That was an increase of 1.6p compared with Tuesday, taking the average cost of filling a 55-litre family car to £100.27.
The average price of a litre of diesel on Wednesday was 188.1p.
Some forecourts are already selling petrol and diesel above £2 per litre.
RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said the average price of petrol crossing the “thoroughly depressing threshold of £100 a tank” meant it was “a truly dark day” for drivers.
Source Link Petrol prices: Full tank fill-up tops £100 for first time on ‘truly dark day’ for drivers