Petrol prices: Average cost of filling family car set to exceed £100

Posted on June 9, 2022 0

The average cost of filling a typical family car with petrol could exceed £100 by the end of this week.

Data firm Experian Catalist said a litre of petrol cost an average of 180.7p on Tuesday, an increase of 2.2p compared with the previous day.

This was the largest daily jump in 17 years, according to the RAC.

Meanwhile, a diesel-run car with a fuel tank of 55 litres would cost £102.61 to fill up, after the average price of diesel rose by almost 1.5p to a record high of 186.57p per litre.

