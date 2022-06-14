Petrol price surges to another new record high of 185.4p amid calls for urgent review

Petrol prices have reached a new record high of 185.4p at UK forecourts.

The average cost of a litre of petrol was 185.4p on Monday, according to data firm Experian.

The average price of diesel was a record 191.2p per litre.

