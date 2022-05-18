Petrol and diesel prices soar to new record highs as fuel duty cut wiped out

Petrol and diesel prices have reached a record high, according to new figures.

Statistics from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Tuesday was 167.6p per litre. The previous record of 167.3p was set on 22 March, the day before a 5p cut in fuel duty was implemented.

Diesel prices continue to climb to new highs, reaching an average of 180.9p per litre on Tuesday. That was the same day Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng wrote to fuel retailers “to remind them of their responsibilities” following claims retailers hiked profits following the reduction in duty.

Compared to a year ago, when petrol averaged 128.38p a litre and diesel 130.80p, the cost of filling the typical 55-litre has risen from £70.61 to £92.20 for petrol and from £71.94 to £99.48 for diesel.

“Despite his best efforts, the Chancellor must feel like King Canute having tried to reverse the tide of rising pump prices. At least though, he can say that UK drivers would be £2.75 a tank even more worse off now had he not tried to take action in March,” says Luke Bosdet, the AA’s fuel price spokesman.

“He hasn’t been helped by a fuel trade that, despite a 16p-a-litre fall in petrol costs that coincided with the Spring Statement, couldn’t even pass on the full 5p fuel duty cut and the 1p VAT reduction that it brought with it.”

RAC fuel spokesperson Simon Williams also claimed the increases in petrol and diesel prices have wiped out the chancellor’s fuel duty tax.

“Efforts to move away from importing Russian diesel have led to a tightening of supply and pushed up the price retailers pay for diesel,” Mr Williams said.

“While the wholesale price has eased in the last few days, this is likely to be temporary, especially if the EU agrees to ban imports of Russian oil.

“Unfortunately, drivers with diesel vehicles need to brace themselves for yet more pain at the pumps.”

An AA poll of 2,932 drivers flying abroad or going on a non-driving holiday this summer indicated that one in seven are doing so because of high pump prices

More to follow…

