Police investigating the disappearance of nursing assistant Petra Srncova have been alerted to the discovery of a body in a London park.

Officers are awaiting formal identification of the body found in Brunswick Park in Camberwell, south London, at around 11.40am today (12 December).

Ms Srncova’s family have been informed about the body’s discovery.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called by a member of the public to the park.

A body was found and officers have remained at the scene of the discovery.

At this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained.

More follows

Source Link Petra Srncova: Body found in south London park as police search for missing nurse assistant