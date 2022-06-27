Petr Cech to leave Chelsea amid exodus following Todd Boehly takeover

Petr Cech will leave his post as Chelsea’s technical and performance advisor this summer as the club’s new ownership continues to pursue a clean break from the Roman Abramovich regime.

Cech said: “It has been a huge privilege to perform this role at Chelsea for the past three years. With the Club under new ownership, I feel now is the right time for me to step aside. I am pleased that the Club is now in an excellent position with the new owners, and I am confident of its future success both on and off the pitch.”

Boehly, chairman and co-controlling owner, said: “Petr is an important member of the Chelsea family. We understand his decision to step away and thank him for his contributions as an advisor and his commitment to the club and to our community. We wish him the best.”

More to follow…

