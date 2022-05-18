Peter Crouch hailed as unsung hero of Eurovision – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 18.

Football

Billy Sharp responded after he was attacked.

Jamie Vardy celebrated a milestone.

Peter Crouch – the unsung hero of Eurovision.

Paul Pogba set a challenge.

Kammy was at one with nature.

Cricket

England got another new coach!

KP approved.

Stuart Broad enjoyed that one.

Michael Vaughan made his Crown Green bowls debut.

Golf

A Tuesday fourball for the Irish.

Rowing

No looking down for Helen Glover.

Boxing

Conor McGregor as modest as ever.

But he was mocked by Jake Paul.

Wise words from Mike Tyson.

American football

Tight ends just like to have fun.

