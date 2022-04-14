Peter Andre reveals Liam Gallagher called him a ‘c***’ then apologised years later

Peter Andre has claimed trhat Liam Gallagher apologised to him after calling him a “c***” in 2007.

The “Mysterious Girl” singer recently recalled the event, revealing Gallagher apologised years later and praised his parenting skills.

Andre said the former Oasis frontman was asked on ITV Mobile’s The Hot Desk who he would collaborate with, text or ignore out of Andre, Trevor McDonald and Dolly Parton.

Liam replied: “I’d call Trevor McDonald, I’d text Peter Andre and I’d ignore Dolly Parton.

“The only reason I’d text Peter Andre is to say, ‘What the f*** are you on about man? Where’d you get my f***ing number from, you f***ing pikey c***?’”

Andre wrote in his latest OK! column that he recalled the encounter earlier this week when Loose Women jogged his memory about Gallagher’s apology.

He wrote: “Last week, the Loose Women were talking about unusual meetings with celebs. Coleen Nolan’s was with Oasis’s Noel Gallagher, who tapped her on the shoulder in Euston Station and said, “My mum would kill me if I didn’t say hello to you!”

“It made me think of my encounter with Noel’s brother, Liam Gallagher. He once said some harsh things about me in an interview. I took it on the chin, as I’d been told it’s his nature.

“A while later, I bumped into him and he not only apologised, but praised me for being a great father and for my relationship with my kids.”

Andre told New! the same year the comments were made that he was surprised by Gallagher’s words. He said: “I read somewhere that Liam Gallagher has been calling me all sorts of names.

“I found this quite surprising because when I last saw Liam he couldn’t have been friendlier to me and Katie [Price]. I’d go as far as to say that he was totally up our backsides!

“We bumped into him at a Radio 1 event and he told us how great he thought we were and how his mother Peggy was a big fan. It’s such a shame he was too much of a coward to tell us how he really felt to our faces instead of being two-faced. That man is all mouth and no trousers!”

However, given Gallagher’s apology, it seems his interview comments weren’t indicative of a deep hatred for Andre.

