Peter Andre addresses Rebekah Vardy ‘chipolata’ jibe

Peter Andre has addressed Rebekah Vardy comparing the “size of his manhood” to a “small chipolata.”

Ms Vardy’s comments were made in a 2004 interview and resurfaced during her libel trial against Coleen Rooney.

Ms Rooney’s lawyer brought up Ms Vardy’s remarks when he questioned whether the latter respected people’s privacy.

“If a man had said this about her anatomy and made up something…there would be outrage,” Andre said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.