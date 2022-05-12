Peter Andre addresses Rebekah Vardy ‘chipolata’ jibe

Peter Andre has addressed Rebekah Vardy comparing the “size of his manhood” to a “small chipolata.”
Ms Vardy’s comments were made in a 2004 interview and resurfaced during her libel trial against Coleen Rooney.
Ms Rooney’s lawyer brought up Ms Vardy’s remarks when he questioned whether the latter respected people’s privacy.
“If a man had said this about her anatomy and made up something…there would be outrage,” Andre said.
