Pete Davidson supports Kim Kardashian as Blac Chyna defamation trial continues

Pete Davidson was reportedly seen at the Los Angeles courthouse supporting his girlfriend Kim Kardashian amid Blac Chyna’s defamation trial against the Kardashian-Jenner family.

According to multiple reports, the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, embraced and kissed the 41-year-old reality star in the hallway after closing arguments had ended on Thursday. The two left the courthouse through a secure exit.

Senior reporter at Rolling Stone Nancy Dillon was the first to report the sighting. Davidson’s public support comes after he also joined Kardashian on the red carpet at the premiere of the famous family’s new reality show, The Kardashians, and recently made his first appearance on the show during its third episode.

Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, is currently suing the Kardashian-Jenner family for $100m, alleging they defamed her as violent and forced the cancellation of her E! reality series Rob & Chyna after one season. The 33-year-old model was previously engaged to Kris Jenner’s son, Rob Kardashian, with who she shares five-year-old daughter Dream.

Kardashian testified on Tuesday that “she had no memory” of attempting to cancel Rob & Chyna, but acknowledged that she demanded her brother’s former fiancée be kept from filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians after hearing about the alleged abuse between the couple.

“I will not go into a toxic work environment,” Kardashian said during her testimony, in response to a series of text messages from late 2016 and early 2017 with Kardashian’s name attached. “On my own show, I have the power to do that.”

Kris, Kylie Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian – who are being sued along with Kim – were also in court on Thursday as lawyers for both sides presented their closing arguments.

Michael G Rhodes, the attorney for the Kardashian-Jenner family, argued that Rob & Chyna was cancelled by producers because the couple’s tumultuous relationship was not the kind of content the network wanted to produce, People reports.

“It was never her show,” Rhodes said. “This is the central problem in this case. She thinks this show was about her. It wasn’t her show. It was a show about a relationship. It was about both of them.”

He argued: “This was supposed to be a lighthearted romantic comedy. Rob & Chyna in Love was the working title. It’s what the network was trying to produce. The show’s premise was to be lighthearted, a romantic family comedy.”

Additional allegations made throughout the trial include assault and harassment charges. On Wednesday, Corey Gamble – Kris’s longtime boyfriend and a key witness in the trial – testified that he saw Chyna punch Rob and whip him with a phone-charging cord. Earlier in the trial, Kylie claimed Blac Chyna “made death threats” against her. Chyna was ​​accused of pointing a gun at Rob’s head, but insisted it was a “joke”.

However, Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani disputed claims of assault against Rob during her closing statement on Thursday, arguing that he had no marks on his body and didn’t call the police or go to a hospital after the 2016 incident.

Blac Chyna has been in a legal battle with the Kardashians since 2017, but the family has previously filed requests to dismiss the case.

