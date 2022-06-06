Pete Davidson spotted holding hands with Kim Kardashian’s six-year-old son Saint

Pete Davidson has continued to spend time with Kim Kardashian’s family, as he was spotted holding hands with her six-year-old son, Saint, on Saturday.

In footage obtained by TMZ, the 28-year-old comedian could be seen at The Grove in Los Angeles, California with Saint, who the 41year-old reality star shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West, now formally known as “Ye”. The former couple also share three other children: North, eight; Chicago, four; and Psalm, three.

Davidson and Saint held hands as they walked into the Cheesecake Factory while a bodyguard appeared to stand watch.

Witnesses also told the publication that Saint was wearing a shirt that Davidson had given him and that Kardashian and West weren’t around.

On Instagram, fans praised the former Saturday Night Live star and his relationship with his girlfriend’s son.

“This is so sweet. Pete and Saint probably have so much hanging out,” one person commented on the TMZ footage, posted to a fan account.

“He is such a nice family oriented guy,” another wrote.

A third Instagram user added: “Aww you can tell he’s trying to keep a low profile.”

This isn’t Davidson’s first time with Kardashian’s children, as TMZ shared footage of him driving a golf cart, with North sitting on his lap, last April.

Davidson and Saint’s outing comes after the latest episode of The Kardashians, where the Skims founder discussed stepfathers. During a conversation with her mother, Kris Jenner, the KKW beauty founder said that she overheard North talking to Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Mason, about the Poosh founder’s engagement to Travis Barker.

According Kardashian, Mason told North that stepfathers “aren’t these evil people like you see in the movies”, which made the model hopeful her children would be OK with having a stepfather “one day”.

“The way he was talking to her gave me the feeling of, ‘Everything’s gonna work out, everything’s gonna be OK,’” she said.

“Hearing how he’s getting along with Travis and loving having someone else around, I just think, ‘OK, there’s hope. One day I’ll have someone that can come around and hang out with the kids,’” she added, before answering a phone call from Davidson.

Kardashian has been dating the comedian since October 2021 and announced their relationship on Instagram last March, one week after being ruled legally separated from West.

That same month, Davidson also praised his girlfriend’s parenting skills to her ex-husband, as revealed in a series of texts between him and West, shared on SNL writer Dave Sirus’ Instagram.

In the since-deleted Instagram post, the texts showed that Davidson allegedly told West to “calm down,” before defending Kardashian.

“It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met,” he allegedly wrote. “What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f***ing lucky that she’s your kids’ mum. I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f*** up.”

Throughout the beginning of 2022, West took to Instagram to plead for Kardashian back and released a music video which seemingly depicts West burying a cartoon head of Davidson in the ground.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Pete Davidson spotted holding hands with Kim Kardashian’s six-year-old son Saint