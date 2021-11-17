Pete Davidson reveals the dating red flag he looks out for and opens up about his first-date preferences

Pete Davidson has revealed one of his relationship red flags while opening up about his dating life and first-date preferences.

The Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, shared details about his love life, and the deal breakers he looks out for, during an appearance on iHeartMedia’s River Cafe Table 4 podcast.

While speaking with host Ruth Rogers, Davidson revealed that he typically chooses a restaurant or the movies for a first date, as he joked that “even if I’m a sh*t date, it’s like, at least the food was great”.

“Yeah, it’s also just like if you go to a great restaurant and even if I’m a sh*t date, it’s like, at least the food was great,” the comedian said. “So like, she could go home and be like: ‘Well, you paid and I ate.’ But yeah, I always found it to be that or a movie is so easy because a movie, you don’t even have to talk. You could just be like: ‘Whoa, explosion. Did you see that explosion?’ They’d be like: ‘Yeah!’ You know? Or you could just laugh at the same thing and look at each other for a second.”

Rogers also noted that restaurants can be useful for vetting potential partners based on how the person treats restaurant staff, with Davidson acknowledging that he would “hate” if his date was rude to a waiter and that he would “immediately” end the date.

“In my head, I would be like: ‘Okay never… this is it,’” Davidson said, adding that he also doesn’t “like the ‘excuse me.’ It’s like, just wait for the guy to walk by and then just lightly do it”.

The SNL star, who has previously dated a number of high-profile women including Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, Cazzie David and Ariana Grande, who he was engaged to, is currently rumoured to be dating Kim Kardashian.

While neither Kardashian nor Davidson has confirmed or denied their alleged relationship, the actor jokingly referenced the rumours during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he said: “I’ve been wanting to talk about this because there’s a lot of people I walk by, people are, like, whispering and making eyes at me. But it is true.

“I do have a show on Tubi coming out.”

As for what qualities make Davidson an attractive partner, Emily Ratajkowski previously told Meyers that there are numerous things that make the comedian appealing, such as his height, his “super charming” personality and his vulnerability.

“He’s got the height. Obviously women find him very attractive,” Ratajkowski said, before claiming that it is only men who question Davidson’s appeal. “Guys are like: ‘Wow, what’s that guy got?’ And I’m like, I mean, he seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely.”

Ratajkowski also revealed that Davidson’s alluring qualities include his “awesome” nail polish and the “good relationship with his mother”.

