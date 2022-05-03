Pete Davidson reflected on living with Machine Gun Kelly while introducing him onstage during Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.

During the comedian’s first stand-up gig in three years at the live comedy festival in Los Angeles on Friday (29 April), Davidson welcomed the rapper to the stage by sharing a story about the time the two used to live together.

“This next guy, who’s coming to the stage,” he began. “We celebrated Christmas together in 2018.”

He continued the story, explaining that the two lived together in his mother’s basement.

While sitting together, Davidson joked that they looked at each other and said: “It’s ok, our careers are f***ing over, it’s fine. We had fun, it’s all good. Whoever would’ve thought we could’ve done anything.”

“This guy now has two Number One albums in a row. He’s, I think, one of the biggest names you could get,” he praised. “Please give it up for Machine Gun Kelly, everyone!”

During the festival the Saturday Night Live star also addressed his falling out with Kanye West, making jokes about the feud which began when he started dating the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Pete Davidson recalls living with Machine Gun Kelly in his ‘mother’s basement’