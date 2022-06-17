Pete Davidson makes fun of Kim Kardashian in new vacation Instagram post

Kim Kardashian is sharing how she and Pete Davidson are just like any other couple who can poke fun at each other.

The 41-year-old reality star shared videos from her tropical vacation with the comedian on Instagram on Friday and, in one, she appears to be striking a pose, on a beach and in her swimsuit. In the text over the video, she writes: “Our first attempts at trying to get content coming up.”

She noted, in the following clip, that she “couldn’t tell if [Davidson was making] fun of [her] or not,” while she was in the ocean and splashing water towards the camera.

In the background, the former Saturday Night Live star told his girlfriend to “do it again,” as she continued splashing the water.

She went on to confirm in her story that Davidson was “making fun of [her]”. The clip featured her standing on a paddle board and saying “hi” to her boyfriend, who could be heard laughing in the background.

The next two videos featured the Skims founder sitting on a paddle board and adjusting her oar, as she jokingly noted that Davidson was “letting [her] struggle” and “purposefully letting [her] drift far far away” in the ocean.

Even though Kardashian said that her boyfriend was making fun of her, she still praised him for his filming skills.

“He turned out to be the best photo[grapher],” she wrote. “And we got the cutest pics and just had so much fun trying!”

The mogul also posted a short video, taken by Davidson, while they were riding a bike. She noted that while he “attempted to get good content” of them on the bikes, it “wasn’t his best work”.

However, she still confessed that the comedian “made up” for it by taking “a cute video” of her on the bike.

She also shared an Instagram post that included a carousel of images and videos taken on the trip, as the caption reads: “Stranded”.

Kardashian first shared a sequence of photos from the vacation earlier this week, one of which featured her and Davidson in a kayak and another that showed them kissing in the ocean.

At the time, she also shared multiple videos on her Instagram Story, including one of Davidson filming Kardashian while walking into the water, as the text read: “He passed the content taking boyfriend test.”

The couple started dating in October 2021, after Kardashian’s hosting gig on SNL, where she shared an on-screen kiss with Davidson. The Kardashians star posted her first photo with him on Instagram in March, a week after she was ruled legally single, as she had filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021.

