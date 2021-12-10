Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus got matching tattoos – but he had his removed

Pete Davidson has revealed that he once had a matching tattoo with Miley Cyrus, but got it lasered off without telling her.

The pair appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (9 December), where they revealed the origins of the ink. Davidson said it came at a “very dark time in our lives”.

During an appearance on Saturday Night Live in 2017, the pair appeared in a sketch as rapping “trap babies”, which ended with the pair saying the words: “We babies.”

“We were dressed as babies, everything seemed fun and fine,” Cyrus said. “For some reason, we looked at each other and were like, ‘That’s a great tattoo… we’re doing this.’”

“And then we did,” Davidson said, explaining that his artist came to 30 Rock, which Cyrus said should have been a sign that things were “sketch”.

“And then I burned mine off, and you still have yours,” Davidson said.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer said that she only learnt Davidson had had his removed after he began the process of lasering all his tattoos off for an advert.

Davidson showed what was left of his tattoo after lasering it off

“He’s drinking Smartwater and getting his tattoos lasered off… and I’m like, ‘Wait a minute. That’s right where ‘we babies’ was,” she said, showing that she still had her tattoo on her foot, while Davidson’s on his wrist was much more faded.

“It’s no babies,” Davidson joked.

