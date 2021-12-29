Pet owner receives mixed reactions after revealing why she dyes dog’s fur bright red

A pet owner has sparked mixed reactions after explaining in a series of TikTok videos why she dyes her dog’s fur bright red.

Chloe, who goes by the username @danthebigreddog on TikTok, has dedicated her account to her 130-pound Great Pyrenees Dandy, who is featured in nearly all of her videos with entirely red fur.

In a series of videos titled: “Reasons why I dye my dog red,” the TikToker shared the thought process behind the animal’s unnatural colouring, with Chloe explaining in the first video, posted in November, that she colours her dog for numerous reasons, with the first being that “he looks so adorable in red”.

According to Chloe, she also colours her dog’s fur as a deterrent to potential pet thiefs, as she claimed it is “to keep him from being stolen” as he is a “rare breed” in her area.

The third reason Chloe gave her followers had to do with the enjoyment she gets out of the process, with the TikToker claiming that it is “so fun” to dye the dog and that Dandy, who is featured lounging on the grass throughout the video, “really enjoys the extra rubs during the process”.

Chloe also claimed that the “vegan products” she uses to achieve the colour make her dog’s fur “shiny and soft,” before revealing she also wanted to make the large dog “more approachable” by giving him bright fur.

“Dan loves people and kids but he’s 130 pounds so people would get scared of him,” she wrote in the video. “Now people don’t get scared of him! They only smile and ask to give him attention. He loves that.”

In the second video in the series, Chloe revealed that the animal’s dye job was originally a Halloween costume, but that she liked it so much she decided to keep it. In the clip, she also acknowledged that one of her reasons for altering her pet’s natural colour is “for the attention,” as she claimed that Dandy “pets and love from his fans,” before following up with her third reason, which was to make people “smile”.

According to Chloe, the dog’s dyed fur also allows her to “educate others on safe pet dye practises,” before concluding the clip with the final reason: “Because we can.”

In a third video about the topic, which has been viewed more than 25m times on TikTok, Chloe shared additional reasons she colours her dog’s fur, with the TikToker claiming that the bright colour means Dandy is less likely to get hit by a car or get in an accident.

Chloe also used the most recent video to reiterate some of her previously shared reasons, such as her claim that Dandy’s colouring means he is “less likely to get stolen” and that the dye job makes people who encounter the dog happy.

In the comments, viewers have been divided, with some TikTok users finding the dog’s colouring amusing, while others have been critical of Chloe’s attitude towards her pet and concerned about the safety of the products.

Most of the positive reactions to Dandy’s dyed fur centred around his resemblance to Clifford the Big Red Dog, with one person writing: “You forgot [reason] six. Six: He looks like everyone’s favourite childhood comfort dog.”

“MINI CLIFFORD MINI CLIFFORD,” someone else wrote, while another person begged Chloe to “please tell me his name is Clifford”.

However, the videos also prompted concerns about the dye, with many questioning whether the ingredients are safe for the dog’s skin and fur, and whether they are okay to use long-term.

“Is it safe to use that much dye all the time?” one person asked. “Because it could hurt his skin and hair.”

Another said: “That’s bad for his skin over time.”

In response to the comment, Chloe disagreed, with the TikToker claiming that the dye she uses is “pet-safe cruelty-free vegan dye formulated specifically for grooming your pet”.

In another comment, she revealed that she uses Opawz dye products, and that she wouldn’t have considered colouring Dandy’s hair if she hadn’t found the brand.

According to Opawz’ website, it creates a range of dyes for animals, with the brand’s “long-lasting permanent color specially formulated for dogs and horses”.

In the frequently asked questions section of the website, it states that the products are vegan and cruelty-free. The website does note, however, that the hair colours are for external use only and that owners should monitor their dogs closely if they ingest the product.

“Sometimes they will vomit and be fine after. If you notice any discomfort or allergic reaction, take your dog to the vet immediately, especially if the dog has existing health problems,” the website reads.

As for how often the dyes can be used, the website states that the permanent dyes “last at least half a year, so we recommend dyeing two to three times a year to keep the colour”.

“However, there are no specific time interval requirements for dyeing a dog,” the company adds.

While Chloe alleged that the dyes are safe to use, others were still critical of her decision to colour the dog at all, with one viewer writing: “Even if it’s harmless, pets are not toys to paint on. And the whole argument with keeping him safe from stealing… you could’ve just painted his tail.”

“That is so unnecessary,” someone else added.

In response to the criticism, there were others who defended the pet owner on the basis that there is “no real issue” as long as the dog is safe.

“As long as it’s not damaging his fur and the dog’s chill with it, there is no real issue,” one person claimed, while another said: “Y’all realise the dog doesn’t care right.”

The brightly coloured pet also appears to have started a trend, as another TikTok user by the username @isabeastly recently posted a video showing the aftermath of their attempt to colour their dog’s fur.

“I saw some girl dye her dog on TikTok and I have been wanting to dye my dog for a while,” they captioned the video as they showed the dye covering their white walls, floor and bathtub. “OMG my landlord is going to take my deposit. Help me!”

The clip, which includes a look at the TikToker’s dog after it was dyed bright red and orange, also sparked similar criticism, with one person writing: “People do anything, that poor dog.”

“So mean to do that to a dog,” someone else said.

According to animal supply company Petco, colouring a dog’s fur is fine as long as it is done using “dog-friendly hair dye”.

However, the company warns that pet owners should “never use human hair dye on your dog” as it “can be toxic if they lick their fur and contains chemicals that could harm their skin”.

Petco also warns owners not to use any dog dye if their dog has sensitive skin and to “consult a veterinarian for the best advice on your pet’s health and well-being”

The Independent has contacted Chloe and @isabeastly for comment.

