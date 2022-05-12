Personal trainer scoots from Land’s End to John o’Groats in memory of his wife

A widower hopes to be named a Guinness World Record holder after scooting from Land’s End to John o’Groats in under two weeks in memory of his late wife.

Stuart Jamieson, 46, from Bo’ness, West Lothian, made the 995-mile journey in 11 days and raised thousands for charity.

He carried out the challenge in memory of his wife, Eva, who died of cancer in 2018, when she was just 37 years old.

Before he set off on his journey, there had been no official record set for the trip, but adjudicators at the Guinness World Records said the minimum requirement for the title would be 21 days.

Stuart Jamieson will be raising money for Marie Curie (Stuart Jamieson/Marie Curie/PA)

“What a fantastic feat, for an incredible cause. We look forward to reviewing the evidence to find if he is an official Guinness World Records title holder,” a spokesman said.

“In the meantime, congratulations Stuart Jamieson, we hope you are enjoying a well-earned rest.”

Mr Jamieson has supported the end-of-life charity, Marie Curie, since 2018, raising more than £20,000, including more than £9,000 from his scooting expedition.

He travelled on average about 95 miles a day on his blue kick-scooter which was nicknamed Big Blue Magoo by his 13-year-old daughter, Beth.

The father-of-two said he had been “blown away by the support” he had received over the 11-day journey.

“Whether it’s been people on the streets who have cheered me on, to making donations to my Just Giving page, knowing that people across the whole country were supporting me is what helped me get through it,” he said.

“Knowing that when I got to close to where I live in Scotland and having my two kids, Beth and Oscar, join me, really meant so much to us as a family.

“I did this challenge in memory of my wife, Eva, who died of cancer in 2018, when she was just 37 years old, which was just devastating for the family.

“To mark what would’ve been her 40th birthday last July, I ran 40 marathons in 40 weeks and next year I’m going to climb Mount Kilimanjaro as Eva always wanted to do that, so I’ll begin training for that – but once I’ve had a rest from scooting almost 1000 miles.”

Mr Jamieson, a personal trainer who owns SJ Fitness Coaching, started his journey on Saturday April 30 in Land’s End and passed through Taunton, Bristol, Warrington and Carlisle, before crossing the border into Scotland.

He continued through Moffat, South Queensferry, Perth, Inverness and Dingwall, before completing the final stretch up to John o’Groats on Tuesday.

His children, Beth and 11-year-old Oscar, joined him for a while on their bikes when he was near his home.

Marie Curie Community Fundraiser, Jim Stewart, said he “never had any doubt Stuart would be able to do this” and that Mr Jamieson had been committed to set a record-breaking time in memory of his wife.

“The fact he has also raised over £9,000 for Marie Curie is absolutely fantastic,” he said.

“He’s incredibly inspiring and having followed him for some of his journey, I can’t begin to imagine how physically tiring it must have been for him.

“But knowing he had the support of the country behind him, not to mention his two children willing him on, spurred him on.”

Anyone who wants to donate can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/scoot-lejog

