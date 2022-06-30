Person of interest identified in shooting of mother in Upper East Side as domestic violence motive probed

A person of interest has been identified in the execution-style murder of a mother pushing her three-month-old baby in a stroller through the Upper East Side on Wednesday night, with police now probing domestic violence as a possible motive.

New York City Council Member Julia Menin, whose district covers the area where the shooting took place, announced the update on Twitter on Thursday – just hours after the brutal killing sent shockwaves through the affluent Manhattan neighbourhood and officials blasted the rise in gun violence in the city.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to The Independent that there is a person of interest in the case but that no one has been taken into police custody at this time.

Police would not release the man’s identity, disclose his connection to the victim or confirm whether or not they knew his whereabouts.

